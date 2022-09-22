Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Barbara Richmond Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £30,561 ($36,927.26).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.36. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 723.01 ($8.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 533.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 525.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

