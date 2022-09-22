Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

RGA stock opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.80.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

