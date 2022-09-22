Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Insider Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 4,000 Shares

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 4,000 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 664 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($32,092.80).
Renew Stock Performance
LON:RNWH opened at GBX 665 ($8.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of £524.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,511.36. Renew Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 576.70 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 681.32.
Renew Company Profile
