Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Insider Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 4,000 Shares

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 4,000 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 664 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($32,092.80).

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 665 ($8.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of £524.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,511.36. Renew Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 576.70 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 681.32.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

