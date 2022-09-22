Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $512.31

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.31 ($6.19) and traded as high as GBX 517.20 ($6.25). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 517.20 ($6.25), with a volume of 3,678,806 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.79) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629.38 ($7.60).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 512.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,694.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

