Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.33

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $20.35. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 440,099 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

