Reviewing Greenidge Generation (GREE) and Its Rivals

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Greenidge Generation to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenidge Generation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 390 2570 4720 60 2.57

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.29%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 59.04%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -69.18% -1,484.72% -12.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.54 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.86 million $3.51 million -13.72

Greenidge Generation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greenidge Generation competitors beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

