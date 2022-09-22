Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rite Aid Stock Up 1.1 %
RAD stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $421.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.65.
Several analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.
