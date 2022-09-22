Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RHI opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

