Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 87.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

