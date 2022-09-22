Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 112,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,072,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.