RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.92

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

