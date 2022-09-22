RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.92

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.