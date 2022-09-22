SAM Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SAM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $429.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

