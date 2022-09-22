Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Price Performance
SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
