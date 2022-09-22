Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

