Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.35. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 1,215,339 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 860,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 795,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 676,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Stories

