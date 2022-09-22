Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) and Its Peers Critical Review

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scheid Vineyards and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 99.91%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.31 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.92

Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards competitors beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

