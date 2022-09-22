Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.