Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.11

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $25.97. Select Medical shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 538,489 shares.
Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Select Medical by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 215,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Select Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
