Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) versus ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Critical Survey

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semtech and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30 ReneSola 0 0 3 1 3.25

Profitability

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.18%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than ReneSola.

This table compares Semtech and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 19.94% 21.18% 13.87% ReneSola -5.50% -0.12% -0.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $740.86 million 2.64 $125.66 million $2.46 12.51 ReneSola $79.66 million 4.62 $6.86 million ($0.04) -137.00

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ReneSola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semtech beats ReneSola on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

