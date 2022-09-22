ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $405.00 and last traded at $415.58, with a volume of 69544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.20.

Specifically, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.13, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.04 and a 200-day moving average of $480.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

