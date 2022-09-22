SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $429.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.16.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

