SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $10.48. SFL shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 817,314 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SFL by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 995,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SFL by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 511,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,376,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 330,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

