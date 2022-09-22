Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE SHAK opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $13,249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,850,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2,427.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

