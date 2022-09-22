Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Increases By 5.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $937.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,015,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 267,362 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.