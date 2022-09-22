Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expands By 6.8%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $107.61 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

