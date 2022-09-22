Short Interest in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Increases By 5.5%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,540 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 24.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 469,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ATI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 324,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,311 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Trading Down 2.0 %

ATI opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.94 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

