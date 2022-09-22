Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Grows By 5.5%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.
ASZ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
