Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expands By 6.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 492,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 14.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Trading Down 1.8 %

About Braskem

BAK opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Braskem has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

