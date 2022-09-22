Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Increases By 6.7%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

CNA stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

