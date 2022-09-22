Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SPG opened at $95.65 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

