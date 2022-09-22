SiTime Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,901 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the typical volume of 282 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.81. SiTime has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

