Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

