Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
