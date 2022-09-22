Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $329.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

