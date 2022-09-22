Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.89 ($23.36) and traded as high as €24.25 ($24.74). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €23.45 ($23.92), with a volume of 4,228,022 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

