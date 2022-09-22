Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Down 10.7 %

Sotera Health stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.44. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sotera Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.