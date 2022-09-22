Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.6% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.91 and its 200-day moving average is $272.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.90 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

