Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Spark Networks stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
