Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,093,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

SPOT opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.