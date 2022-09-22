Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

