State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 251 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

