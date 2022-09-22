State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $285.03 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average of $231.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

