State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 161,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

NYSE:APTV opened at $90.85 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.