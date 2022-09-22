State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $20,667,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.