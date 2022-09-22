State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

