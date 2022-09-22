State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

