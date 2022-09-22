State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 100 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

