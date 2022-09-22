State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Activity

Gartner Price Performance

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $287.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

