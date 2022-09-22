State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,765 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

