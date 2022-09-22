SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Timo Lehne Buys 102,991 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Timo Lehne purchased 102,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £374,887.24 ($452,981.20).

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 367 ($4.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.37). The firm has a market cap of £490.95 million and a P/E ratio of 917.50.

SThree Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

