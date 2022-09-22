Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.41. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 144,374 shares.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.
In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.96.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
