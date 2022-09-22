StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.