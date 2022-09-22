StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABIO opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.91.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
